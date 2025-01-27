It can’t be my child - CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST insists he has never met with Kenyan lady, HELLEN (VIDEO)







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Socialite, Pacal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has denied ever having anything to do with a Kenyan lady who claims to have a baby for him, saying that the whole baby mama saga is targeted at destroying his marriage.

The woman identified as Hellen has been accusing Cubana Chief Priest of abandoning her after having his son, an allegation the businessman has repeatedly denied.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds on Sunday, January 26, Chief Priest maintained that the child is not his and that he does not know who the Kenyan woman is.

“It can't be my child. I don't know her. I have never met her. Children are gifts from God regardless of how they come, and I have more than enough to take care of my children as many as possible that will come my way. I have a beautiful marriage. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me and if you watch the whole attack, it is on the marriage.” he said

Asked if he would have accepted if the child was his, Chief Priest replied “Of course”, adding that he would accept to do a test to prove his innocence, “but you cannot bash me this hard and expect my loyalty.”

He said the whole baby mama saga has not affected his marriage because he and his wife are beyond husband and wife but inseparable business partners and associates.

The businessman said the saga has been on for a while, but he does not have knowledge of the people behind it.

According to him, Hellen always pops up every time he has an issue that goes viral, which shows that she has an ulterior motive rather than genuinely looking for the father of her child.

Watch a video of him speaking below