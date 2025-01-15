KALONZO MUSYOKA reveals the headquarters of the abduction squad – Says RUTO is the head of the ‘criminal group’





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has linked President William Ruto to the ongoing abductions and killings of young people in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kalonzo stated that the abduction squads were under direct orders from Ruto, citing Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s affidavit detailing a phone call made by Ruto to National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji, leading to the release his son who was abducted.

"The Kenya Kwanza regime has established command and control structures outside of the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya, carrying out illegal and criminal activities against Kenyans.

"As we have previously stated, William Ruto is the Commander-in-Chief of the Abduction Squads.

"We have since established that the head of this abduction squad is located in Ruaraka," Kalonzo said.

