KIVUTHA KIBWANA proposes this unconventional 'punishment' for OSCAR SUDI for threatening RUTO's critics.

Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has criticized Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi over his remarks on those criticizing President William Ruto.
Last weekend, Sudi stated how he would have handled critics of
President William Ruto if appointed Interior Cabinet secretary.
He said if Ruto appointed him CS
for just three days he would eliminate rising criticism against the government
and address contentious issues, such as the depiction of the president through
controversial silhouettes.
Though Kibwana did not explicitly
reference Sudi's remarks, he questioned why the MP often shares allegedly
divisive and unpalatable messages.
With a humorous touch, Kibwana
proposed an unconventional "punishment" for Sudi in the future.
"Friends of Hon Oscar Sudi
say he is a jovial guy. How come, then, he assails Kenya with unpalatable
messages? Methinks when the time comes to hold Mheshimiwa accountable, one
punishment should be to confine him to serve time in a primary or secondary
school class of his choice," Kibwana stated.
