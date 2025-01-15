KIVUTHA KIBWANA proposes this unconventional 'punishment' for OSCAR SUDI for threatening RUTO's critics.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Former Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has criticized Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi over his remarks on those criticizing President William Ruto.

Last weekend, Sudi stated how he would have handled critics of President William Ruto if appointed Interior Cabinet secretary.

He said if Ruto appointed him CS for just three days he would eliminate rising criticism against the government and address contentious issues, such as the depiction of the president through controversial silhouettes.

Though Kibwana did not explicitly reference Sudi's remarks, he questioned why the MP often shares allegedly divisive and unpalatable messages.

With a humorous touch, Kibwana proposed an unconventional "punishment" for Sudi in the future.

"Friends of Hon Oscar Sudi say he is a jovial guy. How come, then, he assails Kenya with unpalatable messages? Methinks when the time comes to hold Mheshimiwa accountable, one punishment should be to confine him to serve time in a primary or secondary school class of his choice," Kibwana stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.