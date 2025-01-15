Luhya community elders warn RUTO and his sycophants over plot to impeach Governor NATEMBEYA.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A section of the Luhya community has warned President William Ruto's government against plans to impeach Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya.

Natembeya faces impeachment for criticizing the Head of State and linking him to the ongoing abductions and killings of young Kenyans.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Bukusu Council of Elders strongly opposed attempts to impeach Governor George Natembeya, warning of political repercussions if the motion proceeded

Elder Kolia Chakali declared that any move to remove Natembeya would be seen as an insult to the Luhya community, vowing protests in Trans Nzoia.

"We do not want any words to touch or interfere with our governor, George Natembeya.

"We are the ones who elected him, and anyone who interferes with him is interfering with the elders and the people of Trans Nzoia; they are disrespecting us Luhyas completely.

"That, removing him, we cannot accept at all.

"We will remove those who want to remove our governor. We will remove them; we, the citizens, will rise and protest in Trans Nzoia to remove them," said Kolia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.