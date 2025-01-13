From hawking at Roysambu Footbridge to buying my first car - LADY celebrates and shares PHOTOs of the car but some Kenyans have questions.





Monday, January 13, 2025 – This lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing photos of her recently acquired car.

The beautiful lass revealed that she purchased the vehicle using proceeds from her hawking business (selling handmade bracelets) at the Roysambu footbridge.

"From hawking at Roysambu footbridge to buying my first car," she captioned the photos.

However, some Kenyans have questioned her story, with a section insinuating that she might have been involved in other activities to afford the car

"Halafu kuna madhe amehawk since nikiwa 3yrs, sai niko 28yrs na bado anahawk tu...kwani wewe unahawk nini ama ni nini hutuambii"(Then there’s this woman who has been hawking since I was 3 years old. Now I’m 28, and she’s still hawking... So, what exactly are you hawking, or is there something you’re not telling us?" a lady asked)

See the photos below.









