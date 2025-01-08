Arrogance will cost RUTO’s men dearly as KHRC demands immediate resignation of DP KINDIKI, MURKOMEN, KINGI, WALUKE, SUDI, ICHUNG’WAH and KAMKET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has demanded the immediate resignation of President William Ruto’s allies, accusing them of making statements that support abductions and extrajudicial killings.
In a statement, the organization
singled out National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Senate Speaker
Amason Kingi, MPs William Kamket (Tiaty), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Oscar Sudi
(Kapseret), Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Deputy President
Kithure Kindiki.
The politicians are accused of
inflammatory statements supporting the ongoing abductions of the youth opposed
to Ruto’s regime.
Additionally, the KHRC demanded
the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Douglas Kanja, citing his
failure to prevent abductions under his watch.
"We demand the immediate
resignation of Ichung’wa, Kingi, Kamket, Sudi, Murkomen, Waluke, and Kindiki
from their state offices over their utterances supporting abductions.”
“We also demand the resignation
of Inspector-General of Police, Douglas Kanja, as abductions occurred under his
watch," the KHRC said in a statement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments