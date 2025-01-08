Arrogance will cost RUTO’s men dearly as KHRC demands immediate resignation of DP KINDIKI, MURKOMEN, KINGI, WALUKE, SUDI, ICHUNG’WAH and KAMKET









Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has demanded the immediate resignation of President William Ruto’s allies, accusing them of making statements that support abductions and extrajudicial killings.

In a statement, the organization singled out National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, MPs William Kamket (Tiaty), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The politicians are accused of inflammatory statements supporting the ongoing abductions of the youth opposed to Ruto’s regime.

Additionally, the KHRC demanded the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Douglas Kanja, citing his failure to prevent abductions under his watch.

"We demand the immediate resignation of Ichung’wa, Kingi, Kamket, Sudi, Murkomen, Waluke, and Kindiki from their state offices over their utterances supporting abductions.”

“We also demand the resignation of Inspector-General of Police, Douglas Kanja, as abductions occurred under his watch," the KHRC said in a statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.