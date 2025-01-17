KABU’s estranged ex-wife SARAH exposes him badly - Reveals he has 4 baby mamas and gets frequent visits by “night nurses” at their matrimonial home.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - The drama between Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Mtalii and her ex-husband Simon Kabu has escalated after she washed his dirty linen in public during an interview with Dr. Ofweneke.

Sarah revealed that Simon has four baby mamas, with one of them running a spa, which she implied had connections to questionable activities.

She further alleged that some of the women working at the spa frequented their matrimonial home.

“I don’t know if you’re aware, but Simon has four baby mamas, and one of them runs a spa—in quotes—you know what I mean,” Sarah said.

She expressed her discomfort about these visits, especially as her children also stayed in the house.

“Some of those girls, often referred to as ‘night nurses,’ used to come to my house. This house is where my children live too because we have shared custody. I was simply asking them to do their things elsewhere—not in my house,” she said.

Sarah dropped her husband’s name last year in December and revealed that they had separated.

“Guys, I'm rebranding my name. I will now be known as Sarah Mtalii. My official name is Sarah Njoki Nyaga. I will no longer be using the name Sarah Kabu. So from today, when you are referring to me, I want you to use Sarah Mtalii, my brand name, online,” she said.

