Gen Z propaganda has damaged President RUTO’s reputation abroad – MUDAVADI fumes

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has claimed that young people have been spreading false information about the Kenya government, hurting Kenya's foreign policy standing abroad.
In a statement released on Thursday,
Mudavadi, who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said the Gen Z social media campaigns, primarily using
AI-generated deepfakes and fabricated narratives, target government initiatives
and diplomatic engagements while spreading disinformation abroad.
He lamented that such actions not
only harm Kenya’s reputation but also threaten its democratic processes and
international relations.
"These activities,
initially sparked by genuine protests by "Gen Zs" have evolved into
organised cyber-attacks by a few social media influencers and seek to
delegitimize government initiatives, discourage high level visits, de-campaign
Kenya's candidates for international and regional positions, while sending
intimidatory messages to members of the international community,” part of
Mudavadi’s statement read.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
