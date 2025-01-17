Gen Z propaganda has damaged President RUTO’s reputation abroad – MUDAVADI fumes





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has claimed that young people have been spreading false information about the Kenya government, hurting Kenya's foreign policy standing abroad.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mudavadi, who is also Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said the Gen Z social media campaigns, primarily using AI-generated deepfakes and fabricated narratives, target government initiatives and diplomatic engagements while spreading disinformation abroad.

He lamented that such actions not only harm Kenya’s reputation but also threaten its democratic processes and international relations.

"These activities, initially sparked by genuine protests by "Gen Zs" have evolved into organised cyber-attacks by a few social media influencers and seek to delegitimize government initiatives, discourage high level visits, de-campaign Kenya's candidates for international and regional positions, while sending intimidatory messages to members of the international community,” part of Mudavadi’s statement read.

