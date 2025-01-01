Jubilee delivers a scathing New Year message to RUTO even after appointing UHURU’s allies to Cabinet – Look!





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - In its end-of-the-year message to its members and Kenyans, Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party unleashed a scathing attack on President William Ruto’s administration.

In the statement by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Uhuru’s party maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration reeks of corruption, incompetence, and inaction.

“2024 laid bare the failures of our healthcare and education systems, systems meant to uplift, protect, and empower us. These failures are not accidents; they are the outcomes of neglect, incompetence, and corruption,” Kioni remarked.

“Corruption has become the hallmark of this administration, and it has stolen the future we owe to the next generation.

"It is clear, now more than ever, that this regime is beyond redemption.”

The party castigated the ruling coalition of police heavy-handedness on peaceful protesters, abductions, and the fatal shooting of several others.

“Our nation has borne the scars of the senseless killings of peaceful protesters, lives cut short for demanding justice and equality. We endured state-sanctioned abductions that strike fear into the hearts of those who dare to speak truth to power,” Kioni observed.

Kioni vowed to continue in pursuit of accountability for public and state officers, noting that those found to have abused power in any sector would be brought to face the law.

He urged Kenyans to join them in their push for accountability.

“As we embark on the journey into 2025, we urge Kenyans to remain steadfast, organized and united in our mission to restore our hope and integrity and heal the social fabric of our beloved nation,” he appealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST