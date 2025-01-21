Journalist KEVIN POWELL accuses rapper SNOOP DOGG of selling out following performance at TRUMP's inauguration

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Acclaimed writer and activist Kevin Powell has publicly criticized Snoop Dogg for performing at an event for Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, accusing the rap icon of abandoning his values and his community.
In an interview on TMZ Live Monday, January
20, Powell did not hold back, calling Snoop’s appearance at the
pre-inauguration ball over the weekend a betrayal of the rapper's long-standing
connection to his audience.
“Snoop wasn’t always this way,” Powell stated, referencing
the artist’s history of supporting his community. He alleged that Snoop’s
decision to perform at the event signaled a shift in priorities, claiming the
rapper had traded his principles “for a bag of money.”
Powell also criticized country star Carrie Underwood, known
for her support of LGBTQ+ rights and gun control, for performing at Trump’s
swearing-in ceremony. He accused both artists and others who participated in
the celebrations of aligning themselves with a president whose values he
described as “sexist, homophobic, racist, transphobic, and xenophobic.”
“It’s a stab in the back to fans who’ve supported their
music and their careers,” Powell said, arguing that such actions disregard the
diverse communities that form their fan bases.
Not all artists share Powell’s perspective. Singer Bobby
Valentino, in a separate TMZ interview, countered that
performing at an event does not equate to endorsing a politician’s views,
emphasizing that “a gig is just a gig.”
Powell’s comments come amidst a broader debate over the role
of celebrities and entertainers in political events, with many questioning the
implications of their participation.
