Journalist KEVIN POWELL accuses rapper SNOOP DOGG of selling out following performance at TRUMP's inauguration







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Acclaimed writer and activist Kevin Powell has publicly criticized Snoop Dogg for performing at an event for Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, accusing the rap icon of abandoning his values and his community.

In an interview on TMZ Live Monday, January 20, Powell did not hold back, calling Snoop’s appearance at the pre-inauguration ball over the weekend a betrayal of the rapper's long-standing connection to his audience.

“Snoop wasn’t always this way,” Powell stated, referencing the artist’s history of supporting his community. He alleged that Snoop’s decision to perform at the event signaled a shift in priorities, claiming the rapper had traded his principles “for a bag of money.”

Powell also criticized country star Carrie Underwood, known for her support of LGBTQ+ rights and gun control, for performing at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. He accused both artists and others who participated in the celebrations of aligning themselves with a president whose values he described as “sexist, homophobic, racist, transphobic, and xenophobic.”

“It’s a stab in the back to fans who’ve supported their music and their careers,” Powell said, arguing that such actions disregard the diverse communities that form their fan bases.

Not all artists share Powell’s perspective. Singer Bobby Valentino, in a separate TMZ interview, countered that performing at an event does not equate to endorsing a politician’s views, emphasizing that “a gig is just a gig.”

Powell’s comments come amidst a broader debate over the role of celebrities and entertainers in political events, with many questioning the implications of their participation.