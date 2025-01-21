'Days Of Our Lives' actor, FRANCISCO SAN MARTIN, is found dead in his LA home aged 39







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Days Of Our Lives actor, Francisco San Martin has died at the age of 39.

The Spanish actor, known for his role as Dario Hernandez on the soap, was reportedly found dead by police at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 16.

He is believed to have died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office told the Hollywood LA News.

Francisco first appeared on Days Of Our Lives in 2011 playing a petty thief, though it was later revealed he arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character later moved to Argentina for a job and the character was subsequently portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

Francisco is also known for appearing on The Bold And The Beautiful as groundskeeper Mateo in 2017.

Francisco also had a small role in the Steven Soderbergh film Behind The Candelabra starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

According to Forbes, Francisco's former Days Of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus - who played his sister Gabi - shared a tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: 'Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.'

Francisco was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Montana. He began his acting career in children's theatre while living in the U.S.

He and his family later moved back to Spain when he was a teenager and began working as a model and taking acting classes.