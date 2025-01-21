Indian man cancels engagement, bride's family retaliates by shaving off his brother's moustache (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - In a weird and shocking incident from Rajasthan, India, a bride’s family, enraged by the groom’s last-minute decision to call off their engagement, retaliated unusually by shaving off the groom’s brother’s moustache.
The incident, now making waves on social media, occurred in
Rajasthan’s Karauli district, where the heated dispute played out publicly,
drawing the attention of stunned onlookers.
According to the News18 report, the trouble began when the
groom’s sister expressed her disapproval of the bride, which led to the family
calling off the engagement randomly.
The bride’s family, enraged, confronted the groom and the
family.
The fight soon became ugly, the bride’s family forcibly held
the brother of the groom down and shaved off his moustache
The incident happened in full view of spectators, with some
filming it.
The video which went viral captures a crowd of onlookers
engaged in conversations about the broken engagement as the groom’s brother
endures the degrading act.
The footage has drawn sharp criticism and provoked reactions
online, with many criticizing the actions of the bride’s family
After the video went viral, the groom put out a video, where
he shared his side of the story.
He explained that the decision to cancel the engagement came
to be when they found huge discrepancies between the actual bride and the
photos shared by the bride’s family.
The groom’s family had, thus, asked for some time to think
about the matter.
The groom also claimed that they had not officially canceled
the wedding and just needed some time.
The man broke down in the video and expressed that he and
his family faced unnecessary pressure and public humiliation.
Feeling wronged, the groom’s family say they would approach
the police and inform them that they are being forced into a monetary
settlement.
As per reports, the police are closely following the story,
but are not intervening since there has been no formal complaint filed by
either party.
Watch the video below
Indian man cancels engagement, bride's family retaliates by shaving off his brother's moustache pic.twitter.com/VfObeLYEvE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 21, 2025
