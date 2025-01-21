Indian man cancels engagement, bride's family retaliates by shaving off his brother's moustache (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - In a weird and shocking incident from Rajasthan, India, a bride’s family, enraged by the groom’s last-minute decision to call off their engagement, retaliated unusually by shaving off the groom’s brother’s moustache.

The incident, now making waves on social media, occurred in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, where the heated dispute played out publicly, drawing the attention of stunned onlookers.

According to the News18 report, the trouble began when the groom’s sister expressed her disapproval of the bride, which led to the family calling off the engagement randomly.

The bride’s family, enraged, confronted the groom and the family.

The fight soon became ugly, the bride’s family forcibly held the brother of the groom down and shaved off his moustache

The incident happened in full view of spectators, with some filming it.

The video which went viral captures a crowd of onlookers engaged in conversations about the broken engagement as the groom’s brother endures the degrading act.

The footage has drawn sharp criticism and provoked reactions online, with many criticizing the actions of the bride’s family

After the video went viral, the groom put out a video, where he shared his side of the story.

He explained that the decision to cancel the engagement came to be when they found huge discrepancies between the actual bride and the photos shared by the bride’s family.

The groom’s family had, thus, asked for some time to think about the matter.

The groom also claimed that they had not officially canceled the wedding and just needed some time.

The man broke down in the video and expressed that he and his family faced unnecessary pressure and public humiliation.

Feeling wronged, the groom’s family say they would approach the police and inform them that they are being forced into a monetary settlement.

As per reports, the police are closely following the story, but are not intervening since there has been no formal complaint filed by either party.

