ITUMBI defends NIS against accusations of abducting and killing young Kenyans critical of RUTO's regime.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, has defended the National Intelligence Service (NIS) against accusations of abducting and killing young Kenyans critical of President William Ruto.

Since the Gen Z protest in June last year, over 61 Kenyans have been killed and hundreds abducted for criticizing Ruto.

Over the weekend, Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi, linked NIS to the ongoing abductions and killings in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Itumbi defended the spy agency, explaining that in his interactions with them, one thing has always stood out: while they remain vigilant and silent, they cannot speak out about their work.

He added that this nature makes the NIS an easy target.

“The truth is that it is very hard to love the National Intelligence Service (NIS), it is actually easier to hate and criticise them. Especially when the real target of the criticism is the Government or the President himself. NIS is always an easy target— silent, vigilant, without a voice of their own,” Itumbi said.

He, however, noted that this does not mean the Intelligence agency should not be held accountable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.