That is the way to go STEVE – MARTHA KARUA lauds KALONZO for expelling toxic MP FARAH MAALIM from Wiper





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua is over the moon following the expulsion of Dadaab MP Farah Maalim from the Wiper Party over his reckless outbursts.

In a statement, Karua applauded Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for doing the right thing and expelling Maalim from his party.

Karua said Kalonzo's move was bold and commendable, adding that discipline is the key to any organization.

“Bold and commendable move my brother Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. Discipline is key in any organization and that’s the greatest deficit in Kenya’s leadership today, “Karua wrote via her official X account.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Kalonzo announced that the MP had been thrown out of the party following his recent remarks, adding that the vocal lawmaker violated the constitution without revealing the specific sections breached.

“For the avoidance of doubt, honourable Farah Maalim who until now has been Wiper Democratic Party Deputy Leader stands expelled from the Wiper Democratic Movement for violating the constitution and the rights of Kenyans and even abusing Kenyan mothers,” Kalonzo Musyoka announced.

This expulsion comes months after the Wiper Party vowed to take action on the outspoken legislator following his reckless utterances against the anti-government protestors.

The Daadab MP, during a recent political roadside rally, hurled expletives and unprintable adjectives towards the youthful Gen Zs who criticize the government online.

