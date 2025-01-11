Without RAILA in the race, I don’t see any competition; I will easily win 2027 election – RUTO now exudes confidence





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has exuded confidence in winning the 2027 election despite the heavy criticism facing his government.

Speaking in his backyard of Uasin Gishu, Ruto intimated that without former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the race, he would easily win the 2027 election since he doesn’t see any competition.

According to Ruto, the only competition he has is with his track record which according to him was looking pretty good.

“Until now, I'm yet to see any serious competition. Competition is between me and my track record. I haven’t seen any other competition,” he told a crowd in Uasin Gishu yesterday.

“Many think I have failed because things are taking too long to work, yet I found this country in a very bad state,” he added.

This renewed confidence from the Head of State comes after he cleverly eliminated his biggest competition, Raila Odinga, by forming a broad-based government with him.

Ruto has also reconciled with former President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting him at his Ichaweri home last year.

With both Uhuru and Raila seemingly aligned with him, Ruto now appears confident of securing victory in the 2027 elections.

At the moment, Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah have expressed interest in challenging Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.