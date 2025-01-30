Lawyers move to court seeking removal of AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI from Senior Counsel Roll





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A group of lawyers has filed a petition before the High Court seeking the removal of lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi from the Senior Counsel Roll.

The lawyers, Paul Kiragu Wathuta and John Murimi Njomo invoke Rule 4(c) and Rule 15 of the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011, arguing that Ahmednasir has repeatedly engaged in conduct unbecoming of a Senior Counsel.

The petition filed before the Committee on Senior Counsel accuses Ahmednasir of using social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to malign and discredit members of the judiciary.

“Ahmednasir has become a master of fickle attacks on the judiciary without providing evidence of any misdoings by the judiciary and its officers…,” the petition states.

It further reads, “Second, weaponizing X (formerly Twitter) as a tool for maligning judges, Ahmednasir has become a master of reckless claims that undermine the standing of the legal profession.

"The inappropriate use of social media to undermine the standing and dignity of the legal profession, however, is an affront to the administration of justice.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.