It is a non-issue! Speaker AMASON KINGI rejects Senator JOHN METHU’s request to hold a special sitting over abductions

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has maintained his stance on the ongoing abductions of Kenyans.
This is after he rejected Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s request for a special Senate sitting over the
abductions.
Methu wrote to Kingi in a letter
dated December 27, 2024, requesting a Senate sitting to address the recent
cases of abductions of government critics.
In his letter, Methu
faulted the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) for denial of responsibility for abductions.
However, in a rejoinder, Kingi
rejected the request citing non-compliance with Standing Order 33(1), which
requires the request to come from the Majority or Minority Leader.
“I note that the request is
anchored on Standing Order 33(1) of the Senate Standing Orders which provides
that- ‘Whenever during a Session the Senate stands adjourned, whether or not a
day has been appointed for the next meeting, the Speaker may, on the request of
the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader, and in each case with
the support of at least fifteen Senators, appoint a day for a special sitting
of the Senate’,” Kingi stated.
"From the foregoing, it is
clear that your request does not meet the requirements set out in standing
order 33(1) for the following reasons- A request for a special sitting should
originate from the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader; a
request for a special sitting is to be supported by at least fifteen
senators," he added.
Kingi had earlier dismissed the
abductions as fake and urged those responsible to grow up.
