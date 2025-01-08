It is a non-issue! Speaker AMASON KINGI rejects Senator JOHN METHU’s request to hold a special sitting over abductions





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has maintained his stance on the ongoing abductions of Kenyans.

This is after he rejected Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s request for a special Senate sitting over the abductions.

Methu wrote to Kingi in a letter dated December 27, 2024, requesting a Senate sitting to address the recent cases of abductions of government critics.

In his letter, Methu faulted the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for denial of responsibility for abductions.

However, in a rejoinder, Kingi rejected the request citing non-compliance with Standing Order 33(1), which requires the request to come from the Majority or Minority Leader.

“I note that the request is anchored on Standing Order 33(1) of the Senate Standing Orders which provides that- ‘Whenever during a Session the Senate stands adjourned, whether or not a day has been appointed for the next meeting, the Speaker may, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader, and in each case with the support of at least fifteen Senators, appoint a day for a special sitting of the Senate’,” Kingi stated.

"From the foregoing, it is clear that your request does not meet the requirements set out in standing order 33(1) for the following reasons- A request for a special sitting should originate from the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader; a request for a special sitting is to be supported by at least fifteen senators," he added.

Kingi had earlier dismissed the abductions as fake and urged those responsible to grow up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.