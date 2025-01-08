GACHAGUA’s allies strike as they give RUTO an ultimatum over the spate of abductions in the country

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have issued a list of demands to President William Ruto’s government in response to the recent wave of abductions across the country.
Speaking during a press
conference in Nairobi, the MPs, led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa
Thang'wa, lashed out at the government over the raging spate of
abductions and demanded an end to the abductions.
Among the list of demands issued
by the lawmakers include the establishment of an independent public inquiry
commission to investigate the alarming series of public abductions targeting
citizens perceived to be critics of the President and the executive.
The MPs also called for the
examination of the politicisation efforts within police services and forces and
other independent institutions.
Consequently, the MPs
demanded that the commission investigate instances where security agencies have
been used to persecute dissenting voices.
The lawmakers also demanded that
the commission investigate organized criminal attacks against Gachagua,
referencing recent attacks that were allegedly targeted at him in Limuru, and
Nyandarua.
A few days after the two lobby
groups floated the idea of transferring abduction cases to the International
Criminal Court (ICC) and the subsequent update by the court to members of the
public on how they can lodge complaints, the Gachagua allies thanked the
institution of heeding to the calls of Kenyans.
They also urged President
William Ruto and his government to ensure the immediate release of all the remaining
abductees.
Additionally, they demanded that
the National Police Service (NPS) explain why, over four months later, no
arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of the Kitengela
three.
The Kitengela three include
activists Bob Njagi Jamil and Aslam Longton, who were abducted last year and
released after a month in September last year.
They also urged the government
to clarify its stance on state capture, particularly regarding the awarding of
government contracts to affiliates, rampant land grabbing, and the misuse of
public resources.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments