GACHAGUA’s allies strike as they give RUTO an ultimatum over the spate of abductions in the country





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have issued a list of demands to President William Ruto’s government in response to the recent wave of abductions across the country.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi, the MPs, led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang'wa, lashed out at the government over the raging spate of abductions and demanded an end to the abductions.

Among the list of demands issued by the lawmakers include the establishment of an independent public inquiry commission to investigate the alarming series of public abductions targeting citizens perceived to be critics of the President and the executive.

The MPs also called for the examination of the politicisation efforts within police services and forces and other independent institutions.

Consequently, the MPs demanded that the commission investigate instances where security agencies have been used to persecute dissenting voices.

The lawmakers also demanded that the commission investigate organized criminal attacks against Gachagua, referencing recent attacks that were allegedly targeted at him in Limuru, and Nyandarua.

A few days after the two lobby groups floated the idea of transferring abduction cases to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the subsequent update by the court to members of the public on how they can lodge complaints, the Gachagua allies thanked the institution of heeding to the calls of Kenyans.

They also urged President William Ruto and his government to ensure the immediate release of all the remaining abductees.

Additionally, they demanded that the National Police Service (NPS) explain why, over four months later, no arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of the Kitengela three.

The Kitengela three include activists Bob Njagi Jamil and Aslam Longton, who were abducted last year and released after a month in September last year.

They also urged the government to clarify its stance on state capture, particularly regarding the awarding of government contracts to affiliates, rampant land grabbing, and the misuse of public resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.