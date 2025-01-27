Go slow may be offing within KDF as RUTO scraps their lunch subsidy – Look! He may have crossed the line here







Monday, January 27, 2025 – Anxiety has gripped the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) following President William Ruto’s government’s plan to scrap their lunch subsidy.

According to a memo sent to the officers by the Ministry of Defence's Major General Mohammed Nur Hassan, the lunch subsidy that has been in place for years will end beginning the first of July this year.

The memo further indicated that the change to the 'pay as you eat'(PAYE) plan had been necessitated by the subsidy programme's inefficiencies and ineffectiveness.

The directive mandated the termination of the exchequer-funded lunch subsidy program by the end of the current financial year, transitioning to a pay-as-you-eat system effective July 1, 2025.

The memo further directed service commanders to prepare cost-effective cashless payment systems including mobile money paybill services to pay for the soldiers’ meals.

The announcement has already sparked anxiety and disquiet among junior officers, who fear they will have to dig deeper into their pockets to cover meal costs.

However, the Ministry of Defence defended the plan, highlighting that it aims to save approximately Ksh2 to 3 billion per financial year.

The ministry further emphasised that the programme will help streamline budgetary allocations and promote the efficient use of government resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.