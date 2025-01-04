Is RUTO's government making it hard for youths in Mt Kenyan region to apply for ID Cards? – See what is reportedly happening.





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - There are claims that President William Ruto’s government has begun discriminating against members of the Kikuyu community by imposing bureaucratic hurdles in the process of applying for Identity Cards (IDs).

According to the Constitution, every Kenyan who reaches the age of 18 is required to have an Identity Card.

However, many young Kenyans from the Mt. Kenya region have reported that they are now being asked to bring their parents in order to obtain an ID, whereas previously, only a birth certificate was required.

The youth says they are also being subjected to silly questions by officers from the National government like during the Nyayo Era.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is reportedly doing this because the Mt Kenya region, which forms the biggest voting bloc in the country, has abandoned President William Ruto over unfulfilled promises and lies.

By disenfranchising the Kikuyu youths from applying for ID, Ruto hopes this will reduce their votes, making his re-election bid in 2027 somewhat smoother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST