RUTO will secure re-election with 80 percent of the vote in 2027 - RAILA ODINGA’s man says.





Saturday, January 4, 2024 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has stated that the only threat to President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 would be if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga decides to run for the presidency.

Kaluma, in a social media post on Friday, said Ruto will be re-elected because he has support across the country.

The Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker said he has traversed the country alongside the President and can confirm that regions such as Nyanza, Nairobi, Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, and North Eastern support Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

“I have been to Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Coast, Eastern, and Central and back to Nairobi this Christmas season. I can now report that President @WilliamsRutowill be re-elected in 2027, except for Baba @RailaOdingaRuns,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma said 80 percent of Kenyans support Ruto because is committed to ending Kikuyus' tribal hegemony and entitlement.

“80% of Kenya's population will vote for Ruto, if Raila does not run, to diminish tribal hegemony and entitlement by Kikuyus and to remind them that Kenya is far bigger than Mt. Kenya,” Kaluma said

