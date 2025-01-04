MWANGI WA IRIA urges RUTO to deal ruthlessly with a new sect in MT KENYA called ‘ITUNGATI’ - They don’t respect leaders!







Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Former Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has raised concerns about an emerging sect in the Mt. Kenya region known as ‘Itungati’.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Wa Iria claimed the sect has derived its name from Mau Mau warriors who fought against the colonialists.

Wa Iria, who is supporting President William Ruto, said the outfit should be investigated as it poses a serious security threat in the Mt. Kenya region.

“This region has currently been covered by a cloud of apprehension. ‘Itungati’ was famed for slaughtering the white settlers, who is this group targeting?” he posed.

The group, the former Governor claimed, has been holding grassroots meetings and using them to intimidate leaders into supporting them while making the ground hostile for those that do not.

Wa Iria pointed out that while all Kenyans have the freedom to voice their concerns against the government, they should do so without intimidating others.

“This group wants to associate itself with the church and the clergy should take care. Recently, in Shamata, Nyandarua County, they even attacked a police officer. They even want to intimidate the security apparatus,” he stated.

“This group should be handled with a lot of seriousness. We must forestall some of these things because we have seen them happening before in this country,” he said, claiming that some lawmakers are channeling NG-CDF funds towards the outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.