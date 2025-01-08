Is RUTO’s government ferrying weird creatures to scare Kikuyus in GACHAGUA’s backyard and feast on their livestock at night - A resident raises an alarm.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - There is growing concern in Nyeri about sightings of weird creatures that roam around at night.

According to a concerned resident, the creatures make growling sounds and have been sighted in four different villages in former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s backyard.

The complaints started last week.

The same creatures have been sighted in other areas within the Mt Kenyan region, raising eyebrows.

See complaints from the residents.













