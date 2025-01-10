Is RUTO in panic mode over the 2027 Presidential election? - See what he told his KALENJIN brothers





Friday, January 10, 2025 - President William Ruto has urged the Kalenjin nation to desist from discussing the 2027 presidential election, as it is still far away.

Addressing members of the public at Moi’s Bridge during his development tour of Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Ruto urged Kenyans to stop politicking for now and wait for the right time.

“Mimi ninataka niwaambie hivi, ndugu zangu watu wa Kenya, maneno ya siasa ya 2027 mambo yake bado. Wangoje, maneno ni mbichi, bado mambo, ama namna gani,” Ruto said.

“Kwa sababu tumepatiwa kazi na wananchi, ile kazi ambayo mimi ninapanga; ya elimu ya watoto wetu, maneno ya kilimo ya wakulima, maneno ya matibabu, kuunganisha stima, kusukuma barabara; na mimi nitakuwa na scorecard yangu 2027,” Ruto added.

Ruto also listed the issues his government is working hard to address and warned his opponents that they, too, will be judged by their achievements.

