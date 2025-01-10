Glovo rider captured on camera eating client’s food during delivery (VIDEO).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - A rogue rider is trending after he was captured on camera eating a client’s food during delivery.

In the video shared on X, the rider, who works for Glovo, is seen opening the delivery bag that contained the food and eating it.

He had parked his motorbike by the roadside to have a bite, not knowing that someone was recording him.

The video was shared widely on social media, putting his job at risk.

Several disgruntled customers revealed that they have fallen victim to rogue Glovo riders who eat clients’ food during delivery.

Watch the video and reactions.