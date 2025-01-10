Is RAILA pushing to be RUTO’s running mate in 2027 if he loses the AUC Chair bid? New details emerge





Friday, January 10, 2025 - The 2027 political landscape has taken a fresh twist after it emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga might be pushing President William Ruto to pick him as his running mate, should he lose the upcoming African Union Commission (AUC) election next month

This was revealed by a senior insider at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) who hinted that the party might present a running mate for Ruto in 2027, especially Raila.

Kisumu Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda confirmed the long-standing belief that Ruto and Raila could join hands in the forthcoming polls.

The result of this coalition would see ODM fielding a Deputy President candidate.

“The way we are going in 2027 is that we are going to support President William Ruto for a second term. ODM is going to be a major player,” Ojienda stated.

“I think the coalition agreement may include the possibility of having a deputy president from ODM. I think then we can have positions shared between UDA and ODM in 2027,” Ojienda averred.

According to Ojienda, the ODM party would play a significant role in the upcoming elections, suggesting that a restructuring of government was on the cards if Ruto emerged victorious.

“2027 is a different ballgame. UDA and ODM will form a coalition; they will agree on the structure. The structure will include a Prime Cabinet Secretary, of course, and a Chief Cabinet Secretary. The framework will ensure inclusivity,” he noted.

This comes even as ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna insisted that ODM would present a presidential candidate in 2027, given the current political climate.

It now remains to be seen how it will play out when the time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.