The impounded flashy matatu that was racing with GEORGE RUTO’s infamous matatu belongs to RAILA ODINGA’s nephew - Details emerge.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) impounded two flashy matatus plying Rongai route after they were filmed breaking traffic rules.

One of the impounded matatus dubbed Money Fest belongs to President William Ruto’s son, George.

It is now emerging that the other matatu dubbed Ambush is owned by Brian Midiwo, the son of Raila Odinga’s cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo.

The two matatus are notorious for flouting traffic rules along major roads in the city.

They were filmed bullying other motorists while racing along Magadi Road, causing public uproar.

It is alleged that NTSA officials were pulling PR stunts when they impounded the two matatus.

They were reportedly released after a few hours.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.