SHOCK as a woman stabs her husband and sets their house ablaze at Green Field Estate in Donholm (VIDEOs).





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Residents of Green Field Estate in Nairobi’s Donholm neighborhood were treated to a dramatic incident after a woman reportedly stabbed her husband and set their house ablaze.

Reports indicate that the couple had a domestic dispute that led to a fight.

The woman is said to have picked up a knife and stabbed her husband.

She then locked the door and set the house ablaze.

Neighbours rushed to put out the fire and rescued the couple before taking them to the hospital.

Watch the videos.

They Were Both Rushed to the Hospital ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hSEdQEBkkc — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) January 9, 2025

