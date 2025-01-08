Is CS ALFRED MUTUA conning young Kenyans seeking jobs abroad? - A disgruntled job seeker who participated in the recent recruitment process exposes him badly.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Successful candidates for Dubai jobs, who participated in the recruitment process at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on January 3 and 4, have hit out at Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua for failing to disclose additional fees that were not mentioned in the initial advertisement.

The recruitment, which was touted as a straightforward process requiring only IDs, has left candidates frustrated.

Many of the successful applicants, who had attended the interviews with the understanding that no fees would be required, have now been blindsided by these unexpected costs.

The candidates are now calling for clarification from CS Mutua and the government regarding the additional charges, with many questioning the transparency of the recruitment process.

"Hello Cyprian. Please hide my identity. I was among those who qualified for the Dubai jobs advertised by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and interviewed on the 3rd and 4th of this month at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic.

The initial advert stated that nothing was required except our IDs, but now, after being given the job offers, we are being told to pay fees.

We’re being asked for Ksh 30,000 plus Ksh 7,000 for medical expenses. This is frustrating, especially since no payments were mentioned in the advertisement.

Many of us went there with no means to pay, only to be blindsided by these demands. Why was this not disclosed from the start? What’s really happening here?"

