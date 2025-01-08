The flashy Money Fest Matatu owned by GEORGE RUTO spotted blatantly breaking traffic rules - Some young men were seated recklessly on top of the speeding Matatu (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - The infamous Money Fest matatu, owned by President William Ruto’s son George, is once again trending for the wrong reasons after being filmed blatantly violating traffic rules along Magadi Road.

The flashy matatu was speeding dangerously along the busy road and bullying other motorists stuck in traffic.

Some young men were seated recklessly on top of the speeding matatu, risking their lives.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with most people calling out the rogue driver and the President’s son.

“Nothing will happen to those fools on top of that matatu.

"Money Fest is the only matatu that can pass through Parliament Road with such kind of noise and nothing will happen.

"Kenya ikona wenyewe walai,’’ wrote an X user.

“The audacity to lecture other parents when your own can only be used as bad examples,” another user added.

This is not the first time the matatu has been caught violating traffic rules.

The infamous matatu, which operates on the Rongai route, gained attention last year after Citizen TV exposed its crew for operating without a license and intimidating traffic police officers.

Watch the video.

Flashy Public Service Vehicle (PSV) "Moneyfest" spotted blatantly breaking traffic rules along Magadi Road heading to Ongata Rongai. pic.twitter.com/1iqrxjA2e4 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 8, 2025

