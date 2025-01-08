HANIFA exposes rogue DCI officers for protecting Eastleigh man who brutally assaulted his sister after receiving bribes - He brags he knows CS DUALE.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Hello guys. I need your help, please. I’m doing this despite the risks involved. I’m sure you’ve seen the story Citizen TV aired recently about a brother who beat up his sister mercilessly trying to “discipline” her.

Before she was beaten up, he had sent cops to “arrest” her in Busia because she was in Uganda and they didn’t want her traveling.

The cops got her and she spent 24 hours in a cell before being transferred to Nairobi where she spent another 4 days in Pangani police station with no charges or being taken to court. The brother bribed the police officers to arrest her and put her in a cell to “discipline” her.



They took her home and the brother beat her up mercilessly with blows and kicks and stepped on her as she begged that she was on her period. He also slapped his other sister who tried to intervene.

The brother-in-law by the name Sharmake Hussein is the one pulling the strings and is highly connected to the DCI.

The DCI headquarters has the victim’s phone and she went to pick it up yesterday but they refused and tried to make her withdraw the charges.

Officers at the headquarters by the name Amin and Mahad as narrated by the victim tried to trick her into signing and withdrawing the case.

She refused and in return got threatened by the family who were present in the presence of the DCI officers.

The perpetrator was at DCI headquarters yesterday and they didn’t arrest him!!!! I’m honestly shocked that they were forcing the victim to withdraw the case instead of arresting the perpetrator.

I took the girl somewhere safe since the brother wants to harm her and DCI officers are enabling it.

All the other younger siblings are not safe either and even the youngest was manhandled at the headquarters yesterday and they took his phone.

Both phones are at DCI offices and I’m asking with what authority did you take their phones and manhandle them?

The youngest is a minor and I still don’t think these kids are safe. I talked to them today and the parents are the biggest enablers.

If anything happens to any one of them DCI officers are responsible for being bribed and used by the perpetrator who is going around claiming he knows “big people” including Duale.

I have clips which I’ll be posting of him being nasty and arrogant of the law.

DCI_Kenya arrest the perpetrator Abdiaziz Daqare!!!!!!! Arrest him before he kills these girls and kids!!! You’re being an enabler!!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.