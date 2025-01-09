Forget the rumors, this is GACHAGUA’s blunder that forced RUTO to kick him out of his Government - MOSES KURIA spills the beans.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the architect of his own miseries even as he moves around blaming others for his impeachment.

This was revealed by President William Ruto's senior economic adviser, Moses Kuria, who opened up about what really led to Gachagua’s impeachment from the government.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria detailed his friendship with the former Deputy President and his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, recalling how he was on good terms with the duo.

According to Kuria, things took a turn when Gachagua allegedly reneged on the promises he made as part of the Kenya Kwanza administration during the campaign period.

“Rigathi Gachagua is my friend. We served together; I was his boss in the Transport Committee in Parliament, where I was the Vice Chair because I was his senior.”

“His late brother was my friend. We campaigned together; we were on that truck together around the country campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza government,” Kuria narrated.

While insisting he had little to do with Gachagua's impeachment, Kuria claimed Gachagua's hunger for power and divisive politics left Ruto with no choice but to have him impeached.

Kuria is adamant that Gachagua was a divisive character who damaged the Mount Kenya bloc's reputation.

“I’m not a Member of Parliament anymore. Even when I was a minister, my impeaching authority was Parliament. So, when somebody goes out there and says, ‘By December, all of you will be dead men and women walking,’ is that very wise?" Kuria wondered.

Since Gachagua's impeachment, he has continued to be a thorn in President Ruto's regime, consistently criticizing the government on various issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.