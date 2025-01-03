IPOA blames Nyandarua police officers after chaos erupted in GACHAGUA’s function.

Friday, January 3, 2025 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has held Nyandarua police officers responsible for negligence and mishandling security during a December 28, 2024, thanksgiving event, where chaos erupted after a tear gas canister was thrown near the VIP section.
The event, held at Shamata
Stadium and attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, turned
chaotic when the tear gas canister landed near the dais during Nyandarua Senator
John Methu’s speech.
While Methu appeared unshaken in
video footage circulating online, panic gripped the attendees, with guests,
including high-profile politicians, fleeing for safety.
IPOA says the suspect, who claimed to be a police officer, was reportedly rescued from mob justice and taken to Ndaragwa Police Station.
However, IPOA’s investigation revealed
glaring lapses in how the matter was handled.
According to IPOA, despite prior
intelligence indicating potential disruptions, no operation order was prepared
to manage the event’s security.
The Authority says at least 60
officers were deployed under the command of the County Police Commander, who
failed to log her presence in the Occurrence Book.
Earlier in the day, five
suspects accused of planning to disrupt the event were arrested but later
released on the County Police Commander’s instructions.
IPOA notes that the details of
their release were not fully recorded, raising accountability concerns.
“Five suspects were arrested in the morning for planning to disrupt the event. They were, however, later released on instructions from the County Police Commander.
"The released
suspects' details were not fully recorded in the Occurrence Book, raising
accountability concerns,” the Authority said on Thursday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments