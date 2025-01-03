IPOA blames Nyandarua police officers after chaos erupted in GACHAGUA’s function.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has held Nyandarua police officers responsible for negligence and mishandling security during a December 28, 2024, thanksgiving event, where chaos erupted after a tear gas canister was thrown near the VIP section.

The event, held at Shamata Stadium and attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, turned chaotic when the tear gas canister landed near the dais during Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s speech.

While Methu appeared unshaken in video footage circulating online, panic gripped the attendees, with guests, including high-profile politicians, fleeing for safety.

IPOA says the suspect, who claimed to be a police officer, was reportedly rescued from mob justice and taken to Ndaragwa Police Station.

However, IPOA’s investigation revealed glaring lapses in how the matter was handled.

According to IPOA, despite prior intelligence indicating potential disruptions, no operation order was prepared to manage the event’s security.

The Authority says at least 60 officers were deployed under the command of the County Police Commander, who failed to log her presence in the Occurrence Book.

Earlier in the day, five suspects accused of planning to disrupt the event were arrested but later released on the County Police Commander’s instructions.

IPOA notes that the details of their release were not fully recorded, raising accountability concerns.

“Five suspects were arrested in the morning for planning to disrupt the event. They were, however, later released on instructions from the County Police Commander.

"The released suspects' details were not fully recorded in the Occurrence Book, raising accountability concerns,” the Authority said on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.