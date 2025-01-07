Ugandan President's son threatens to behead opposition leader BOBI WINE on social media







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Head of Uganda's military, who is also the son of longstanding President Yoweri Museveni, has threatened to behead the country's most prominent opposition leader.

Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba, widely regarded as the heir apparent to his father, is no stranger to controversy, frequently making provocative posts on social media.

In 2022, he faced backlash after threatening to invade Kenya, a statement he later apologised for, claiming some posts were intended ironically.

Kainerugaba took to X on Sunday evening to say his father, whom he referred to by the honorific Mzee, was the only person preventing him from acting against Wine.

"Kabobi knows the only person protecting him from me is my father. If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today!" he wrote.

Reacting to the threat, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, responded by saying, “The threat by Museveni’s son (who also heads Uganda's military) to behead me is not something I take lightly, given that many have been killed by him and his father, and considering their several attempts at my life. I refuse to be intimidated by the cowardly regime. The world is watching.”

Kainerugaba responded: "Finally! I woke you up? Before I behead you, repay us the money we loaned you," suggesting the government had previously bought off Wine to undermine the opposition.

Wine, a popular musician-turned-politician and President Yoweri Museveni's strongest opponent, has made some serious accusations against the regime.

He rejected the results of the 2021 election, alleging ballot stuffing and intimidation.

Human rights activists have also accused Museveni's government of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention.

Uganda's government has repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and human rights abuses.







