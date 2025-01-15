ICT CS nominee WILLIAM KABOGO vows to regulate use of social media apps – You will no longer post leaders in coffins!





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary (CS) nominee, William Kabogo, has pledged to regulate social media platforms to protect Kenyans from rogue applications.

During his vetting in parliament on Tuesday, Kabogo hinted at taking action against individuals found abusing and exploiting social media by propagating hate speech and other morally wrong things.

The CS nominee claimed that this would discourage others from pursuing similar vices.

"My first directive to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is to be able to know how this can be regulated. We have technical people who have experience with how these things can be done.

"I should be able to sit with them on my first day or second day in the office to make sure that there is a direct or clear way to deal with this problem," Kabogo explained

The former Kiambu governor said if his nomination as CS is approved, he would engage with Kenyan youth online to advocate for the proper use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media platforms.

“We should be thinking about engaging the younger generation, the Gen Zs and millennials, on how to have ethical use of the internet space.

