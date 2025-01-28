ICT CS WILLIAM KABOGO now threatens to shut down social media if this happens – Look!







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has threatened to shut down social media in Kenya in case there is a threat to national security.

Speaking yesterday, Kabogo cited the case of Rwanda when the media was used for incitement during the genocide.

Therefore, he reiterated that there was capacity within the government to enforce the shutdown.

"The capacity is there in case we have a case of national security. For example, we know what happened in Rwanda when the radios were used for genocide purposes.

"If that happens, we will switch them off," he stated.

On the other hand, he maintained that the government was not planning to shut down social media because of the recent misuse of the platforms.

Instead, Kabogo called on social media users to self-regulate and respect other Kenyans.

"We have said that there is a need to create a good environment with the use of social media. I said this the other day, we are not planning to switch on anything. It is not in our minds," the CS remarked.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has directed social media platforms to establish physical offices in Kenya to enhance the enforcement of regulations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.