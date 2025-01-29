Don’t worry about GACHAGUA, I will silence his noise in Mt. Kenya for you – KABOGO now tells RUTO as he dismisses the former DP’s political moves.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Information, Communications, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political maneuvers in Mt. Kenya, saying they will amount to nothing.

Speaking yesterday, Kabogo asserted that President William Ruto’s message continues to resonate positively with Mt. Kenya residents and dismissed claims of political hostility in the region following Gachagua’s impeachment.

“Those who are saying mlima iko shida, Mlima haina shida. Mimi nitaenda mlimani na nitatumana salamu za rais na zitapokewa,” he said.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been engaging in various activities, attempting to undermine leaders allied with the Kenya Kwanza government in the region, terming their association with President William Ruto as a betrayal to the people of the mountain.

This has led to various leaders, including Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, being heckled by citizens.

Referring to this, Kabogo likened Gachagua’s recent political activities to ‘a frog’s noise that can’t prevent a cow from drinking water,’ dismissing the former DP’s influence in the region.

“Even if a few people are making noise, as we say in our language, ‘the eyes of a frog cannot stop a cow from drinking water,'” he added.

Kabogo criticized Gachagua’s recent exposés about government projects and his fallout with President Ruto, questioning the former DP’s credibility.

“Hiyo kelele iko mlima itakuja kuisha. It is impossible for someone who was in the kitchen where cooking was happening to come out after being kicked out and start claiming the cook was adding poison to the food.

"Is such a person mentally sound?” Kabogo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.