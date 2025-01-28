EUGENE WAMALWA declares the seat he will vie for in 2027 as political alignments take shape – Look!





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - DAP-Kenya Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has joined the 2027 State House race.

In a statement, Wamalwa announced that he had decided to run for the presidency in the upcoming elections after consulting with party members."

He added that the party was no longer part of Azimio following the decision by some ODM leaders to join the government.

"I took over this party on January 14, 2022. This party honoured me to be the flag bearer in the presidential race in 2027. In the last elections, this party did not field a presidential candidate and supported Raila Amollo Odinga," he announced.

"My party made a resolution that it was no longer tenable for us to continue being there. We start a new journey, to look for new friends and partners. Azimio died last year. It is dead as a dodo."

On the other hand, he expressed that he was willing and ready to work with other leaders in readiness for the 2027 race.

The party leader also revealed that he was in talks with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i over a possible alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.