There is nothing like abductions in Kenya, it is pure propaganda aimed at tarnishing President RUTO's name - WALUKE





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Sirisia MP John Waluke has dismissed reports of abductions in the country, describing them as baseless propaganda.

Speaking in Bungoma County, Waluke denied the existence of any abductions, accusing detractors of using the issue to discredit the government and tarnish President William Ruto’s name.

“There is nothing like abductions. This is propaganda aimed at tarnishing the name of the government, our country, and your name as the President," the MP said.

Additionally, Waluke offered advice to Ruto, urging him to adopt a more pragmatic approach to running the government.

“Running a country is not something easy. We know you believe in God, but sometimes you have to put the Bible down and run the country as it is supposed to be run," he added.

This comes days after another Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, claimed that some Kenyans were faking abductions by hiding in Airbnbs with their lovers.

The Kikuyu MP stated that the government had no business in abducting individuals based on their social media posts.

Despite the claims by the legislators, the country has been witnessing and experiencing widespread abductions.

