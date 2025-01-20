I will not allow RUTO to be re-elected in 2027 and continue to oppress Mt Kenya people – RIGATHI GACHAGUA vows





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to ensure President William Ruto is not re-elected during the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in Laikipia County on Sunday after attending a church function, Gachagua vowed to ensure Ruto is not re-elected in 2027, accusing him of planning to oppress the region.

"We will not allow Ruto to return in 2027 because his intention is to oppress the people of Mt Kenya," he said.

The former deputy president once again hinted at forming a coalition with wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to make Ruto a one-term president.

"I want to tell you not to fear. We have many friends in Luhyaland, Kambaland, Maasai, and Kisiiland. Let us be united so that we can be strong," Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.