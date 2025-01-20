I will lead Mt Kenya region into the government in 2027 – GACHAGUA vows as and expresses confidence RUTO will go home





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to ensure that the Mt Kenya region forms the next government.

Speaking on Sunday at PCEA church in Laikipia County, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of betraying the Mt Kenya region.

The former second in command stated that in 2027, he would lead the region to form a government with political leaders who respect the region.

According to Gachagua, the region has numerical strength. It only needs to remain united and ensure it has the right friends ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"God-willing, I will lead the Mt Kenya region into the government. That will be a government that respects Mt Kenya people and works for them. And that will happen.

"We have the numbers, all that we need is unity and the right friends," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.