GACHAGUA breaks silence on the brutal murder of Molo youth leader RAYMOND OTIENO as locals link the area MP KIMANI KURIA to the murder.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - Below is a statement by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the brutal murder of influential Molo youth leader Raymond Otieno.

The level of political intolerance and repression in our country is reaching unproportionate and alarming levels.

The gruesome and brutal murder of Raymond Otieno of Molo over the weekend is a clear testimony of another strategy of infusing fear among Kenyans in a pathetic and archaic strategy to silence government critics after failed abductions.

How can a great Nation like Kenya slip into the trenches of a failed State where children and women have no breathing space?

To the family of Raymond Otieno and the people of Molo, I share in your pain and grief.

My deepest sympathies to you all. As we mourn the death of this promising young man, who was a great human rights defender and champion, we call for justice.

His killers must be brought to book come what may.

The Government of Kenya cannot afford to sit on the fence on this matter.

May God rest the Soul of Raymond Otieno in eternal peace and comfort his family and the people of Molo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.