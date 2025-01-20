GACHAGUA breaks silence on the brutal murder of Molo youth leader RAYMOND OTIENO as locals link the area MP KIMANI KURIA to the murder.

Monday, January 20, 2025 - Below is a statement by Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the brutal murder of influential Molo youth leader Raymond Otieno.
The level of political
intolerance and repression in our country is reaching unproportionate and
alarming levels.
The gruesome and brutal
murder of Raymond Otieno of Molo over the weekend is a clear testimony of
another strategy of infusing fear among Kenyans in a pathetic and archaic
strategy to silence government critics after failed abductions.
How can a great Nation
like Kenya slip into the trenches of a failed State where children and women have
no breathing space?
To the family of Raymond Otieno and the people
of Molo, I share in your pain and grief.
My deepest sympathies
to you all. As we mourn the death of this promising young man, who was a great
human rights defender and champion, we call for justice.
His killers must be brought to book come what
may.
The Government of Kenya
cannot afford to sit on the fence on this matter.
May God rest the Soul of Raymond Otieno in eternal peace and comfort his family and the people of Molo.
