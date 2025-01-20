GACHAGUA exposes RUTO again as he responds to UDA MP DAN WANYAMA’s nefarious plan to isolate Mt. Kenya





Monday, January 20, 2025 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of being behind the plan to isolate Mt. Kenya.

The nefarious plot against Mt. Kenya was broached by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama who advised the president to forget about the rebellious Central Kenya and focus on Western Kenya.

However, in response, Gachagua claimed that Ruto was the one who sent him to say so.

He accused the president of using MPs as mouthpieces for his alleged political agenda.

According to Gachagua, the comments made by the MP were not his own but directives from Ruto.

The former Deputy President claimed that Ruto orchestrates political narratives by instructing leaders on what to say during public forums.

“When you hear MPs talking, he (Ruto) is the one who has sent them. I was with him, and he would instruct me on what to say.

"I complied for a while but later stopped listening to him. He sits there with a pen instructing leaders on what to say. It reached a point when he would instruct me on what to say, but I'd get to the podium and speak about other things," Gachagua said.

"The MP from Western who is saying that Mt. Kenya would be isolated, that is not the MP speaking, that is William Ruto; that is his plan. But it will not happen,” he added.

Gachagua also assured the people of Mt. Kenya of his commitment to unity, warning Ruto against any attempts to divide the region.

"I want to promise you, President Ruto, you will not succeed in isolating the people of Mt. Kenya from the rest of Kenya. You will not succeed in dividing Mt. Kenya East and West; it will not happen," Gachagua concluded.

