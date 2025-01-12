I was chosen by God and I am not going anywhere – RUTO scoffs at critics hell-bent on making him a one-term president





Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has told off critics suggesting that he will only serve one term, saying he is going nowhere.

Speaking during a church service at Dagoretti North, Nairobi, Ruto remarked that many people initially doubted he would ever become president and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the nation.

The Head of State attributed his leadership to divine intervention, stating that, despite his humble beginnings and background, God entrusted him with the responsibility to govern the country.

“There are people who are talking about one term, two terms, three terms. I want to tell them that previously there were people who even thought I wouldn’t have any term.

"But who is God? I’m happy that God has given me this opportunity to lead the nation.”

“I was a humble person who was not known and my family was not known. I am a very proud president of Kenya. And I want to tell you that there is work God has given me to do in this country and I will do it,” Ruto stated.

The president's remarks come after he claimed that his primary competitor in the 2027 General Election will be his government's track record.

