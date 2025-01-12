DCI detectives escape public lynching by a whisker after being mistaken for abductors – Look! Wakenya wameamua.





Monday, January 13, 2025 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kirinyaga County are lucky to be alive after they narrowly escaped lynching by the public, who had mistaken them for abductors.

The incident follows a surge in abductions that has enraged Kenyans, driving some to take the law into their own hands

The officers who had reportedly gone on operational duty to apprehend a suspect in Kiamanyeki, Mwea faced a mob baying for their blood.

According to the locals, the detectives failed to identify themselves, and thus to them, they turned out as potential abductors. The crowd then made attempts to lynch the officers.

The incident soon after turned dramatic when the residents surrounded the operational vehicle the officers were using, a Subaru Impreza.

Additionally, the residents attempted to set the vehicle ablaze, expressing fears over the growing wave of abductions, which they believe involves police officers despite official denials.

However, the officers managed to escape unhurt after successfully dispersing the agitated crowd

It also took the effort of local police officers who had been called in to try to calm the situation as tensions continued to grow.

