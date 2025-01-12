Friends warned me against Kenya Kwanza but I didn’t listen – Public Service CS JUSTIN MUTURI regrets supporting RUTO





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has sparked controversy after criticizing President William Ruto and the government in which he serves.

Addressing the presser yesterday, Muturi regretted associating himself with Ruto and his government because of the ongoing abductions and extrajudicial killings of Kenyans.

Muturi implied that Ruto's government had reneged on his promises to Kenyans while on the campaign trail.

For instance, he referred to Ruto's promise to never tolerate abductions, contrasting it with the practices of the regime under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

With the foregoing, the CS blamed himself, saying his friends had warned him against supporting Ruto but he didn’t listen.

"Many friends and political colleagues at the time warned me against joining the coalition, but at a personal level, I was persuaded that it would be driven by the ideals and the values that the coalition stated, as a hustler nation, to do the best for the people of Kenya.”

"One of the things we had accused the past regimes of was the existence of disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Kenyans, and we vowed that we would never, at our watch, condone or allow such.

"Today, there have been a number of abductions and, in some cases, unexplained deaths," he said.

He further seemed to suggest that the Kenya Kwanza regime had failed to live up to the ideals and principles it sold to Kenyans while seeking power.

According to him, he was convinced to join the now-ruling faction as its themes of leadership aligned with those of his party.

Still on the incidents of abduction, Muturi regretted that his son was picked by unknown people in June 2024 despite his position at the time as Attorney General.

