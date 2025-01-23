He was tribal, incompetent, corrupt, and lazy – RUTO now reveals why he had GACHAGUA impeached





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - President William Ruto took a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing him as incompetent, corrupt and lazy

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County yesterday, Ruto noted that Gachagua was unable to perform his duties and that’s why he had him impeached.

He also accused the former DP of being tribal, saying his nefarious plans flopped following his impeachment from office.

"There are some people who we gave them work and because of incompetence, not understanding anything, theft, conmanship, corruption, hatred, their plan and work flopped," he stated.

"I want to tell them that they will continue failing because Kenya does not have any space for people who are corrupt, do not know how to work and are tribalists."

At the same time, Ruto warned Gachagua and his team that they would not succeed given that they were only focused on causing divisions among Kenyans.

"We have no time for tribalist people who are incompetent and those who want to divide our nation into ethnic, parochial, and personal lines," Ruto remarked.

"We are united as a people and Kenya is going to march forward as one indivisible country."

Ruto made the remarks days after Gachagua claimed that Ruto was behind the shareholding narrative that he often referred to in his speeches.

As claimed by Gachagua, Ruto often told him what to say during public events.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.