He was tribal, incompetent, corrupt, and lazy – RUTO now reveals why he had GACHAGUA impeached

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - President William Ruto took a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, describing him as incompetent, corrupt and lazy
Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga
County yesterday, Ruto noted that Gachagua was unable to perform his duties and
that’s why he had him impeached.
He also
accused the former DP of being tribal, saying his nefarious plans flopped
following his impeachment from office.
"There are some people who
we gave them work and because of incompetence, not understanding anything,
theft, conmanship, corruption, hatred, their plan and work flopped," he
stated.
"I want to tell them that
they will continue failing because Kenya does not have any space for people who
are corrupt, do not know how to work and are tribalists."
At the same time, Ruto warned
Gachagua and his team that they would not succeed given that they were only
focused on causing divisions among Kenyans.
"We have no time for
tribalist people who are incompetent and those who want to divide our nation
into ethnic, parochial, and personal lines," Ruto remarked.
"We are united as a people
and Kenya is going to march forward as one indivisible country."
Ruto made the remarks days after
Gachagua claimed that Ruto was behind the shareholding narrative that he often
referred to in his speeches.
As claimed by Gachagua, Ruto
often told him what to say during public events.
