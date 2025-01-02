I am not anybody's project, I am my own man – MORARA KEBASO declares as he speaks on his Presidential ambition.





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Youthful activist Morara Kebaso has dismissed claims that he is someone's project.

Speaking in an interview with NTV aired on Wednesday, Kebaso said he is an independent leader, only fighting for the interests of Kenyans.

“I am not anybody’s project and I have never thought of being anybody’s project. I am my own man, made by the Kenyans who stand with me,” he said.

Kebaso added that he sees no need to consolidate the youth vote for the purpose of selling it to any candidate, stating that with the young people’s votes, he is as good as a president.

He, however, noted that he may have to work with other like-minded leaders, asking them to trust him to make good decisions.

He advised his critics, who believe that he is another person’s project, to take note of his actions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST