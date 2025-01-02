MAINA NJENGA vows to teach GACHAGUA a lesson for undermining President RUTO in the Mt. Kenya region.





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has vowed to teach former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a lesson for undermining President William Ruto in the Mt. Kenya region.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been traversing the vote-rich region, terming Ruto a traitor, a conman, and a man who doesn’t fulfill his promises.

Speaking at Kabiruini Grounds on Tuesday, Maina urged the Mt. Kenya residents to rally behind Ruto, emphasizing that he means well for the country.

Maina further said it was Gachagua who was impeached and not the entire Mt Kenya region.

"This region gave Ruto over 47% of the vote to send him to the State House and we will remain in his administration.

"If one person was kicked out it doesn’t mean the whole community is out of government," he said, taking a swipe at Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST