GACHAGUA is the most resilient and courageous man I have ever met – KARUA showers the former DP with praises after their meeting

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has hailed former Deputy President Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua for his resilience and courage.
In a statement yesterday, Karua explained that
Gachagua had demonstrated great resilience despite facing various hostilities
including his impeachment from the second-highest office in the land.
She argued that Gachagua’s qualities were
crucial for pushing for nationwide unity aimed at tackling
issues bedevilling the country.
“I salute your courage and resilience in the
face of adversity, qualities that we need as we fulfil our joint commitment to
rally together leaders from across the nation, to address the many challenges
facing the people of Kenya,” Karua wrote in a statement.
The senior counsel while appreciating Gachagua
and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for their visit, added that leadership was
about service to the people and prioritising them in all decisions and policy
directives.
Further, Karua who is known to hold a very
firm stance, expressed her commitment to working with the former
Deputy President.
She, however, did not delve deeper into what
their working relationship would entail.
“I look forward to working with you and wish
you well in all your endeavours,” Karua wrote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
