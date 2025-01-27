GACHAGUA is the most resilient and courageous man I have ever met – KARUA showers the former DP with praises after their meeting





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has hailed former Deputy President Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua for his resilience and courage.

In a statement yesterday, Karua explained that Gachagua had demonstrated great resilience despite facing various hostilities including his impeachment from the second-highest office in the land.

She argued that Gachagua’s qualities were crucial for pushing for nationwide unity aimed at tackling issues bedevilling the country.

“I salute your courage and resilience in the face of adversity, qualities that we need as we fulfil our joint commitment to rally together leaders from across the nation, to address the many challenges facing the people of Kenya,” Karua wrote in a statement.

The senior counsel while appreciating Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for their visit, added that leadership was about service to the people and prioritising them in all decisions and policy directives.

Further, Karua who is known to hold a very firm stance, expressed her commitment to working with the former Deputy President.

She, however, did not delve deeper into what their working relationship would entail.

“I look forward to working with you and wish you well in all your endeavours,” Karua wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.